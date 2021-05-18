STONINGTON — Fitch High scored eight goals in the first half and defeated Stonington High, 17-6, in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse match Tuesday.
The Falcons (10-2, 10-2 ECC South) have lost to only unbeaten East Lyme this season, 18-3 and 19-9. They led the Bears at the half, 8-4.
"Fitch is legitimate," Stonington coach Jeff Mederios said. "They are very good and they are juniors."
Ivy Goodman and Megan Detwiler scored two goals each for Stonington. Gabriella Dimock had the other goal, and Lauren Goebel had an assist.
Stonington (8-3, 8-3) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
