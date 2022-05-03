WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unbeaten Portsmouth pulled away in the second half and went on to defeat Chariho High, 19-8, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
The Patriots (6-0, 6-0 Division II) led 7-4 at halftime before racking up 12 goals in the second half.
"They won five draws in a row and scored on all five," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We weren't able to get possession enough to catch up."
Laurel McIntosh had three goals and one assist and Emily Ballard had two goals and two assists for the Chargers (3-4, 3-4). Chaia Elwell added two goals, Megan Ballard scored once, and Kylie Hoffman and Tahlia Novogrodski each had an assist.
The Patriots outshot the Chargers, 28-16.
"Portsmouth is probably the smartest and most talented team we've seen in our division," Godbout said. "They're talented moving the ball through the transitions and on the attacks. We had a tough time getting the ball."
Chariho next plays at Rocky Hill on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
