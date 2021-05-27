WESTERLY — Unbeaten North Kingstown scored 11 goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 15-4, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Thursday.
North Kingstown moved down from Division I this season and has been dominating the league. The Skippers have outscored their opponents, 123-25, with an average victory margin for 14 goals per game. NK is 7-0, 7-0 Division II.
"Our goal was to keep them under 20 and scoresix goals something no one else has done," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said. "Their enrollment is about double ours."
Riley Peloquin finished with two goals for Westerly. Rachel Dobson and Diana Turano had one each.
Aly Travis made nine saves in goal. Westerly (3-4, 3-4) next travels to Lincoln on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
