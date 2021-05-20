STONINGTON — Stonington High nearly pulled off the upset of the ECC girls lacrosse season before losing to unbeaten East Lyme, 9-8, on Thursday.
East Lyme drew a penalty with 28 seconds remaining and scored on the ensuing penalty shot from the center hash for the winning goal.
East Lyme (11-0, 10-0 ECC South Division) came into the game with 221 goals, outscoring its opponents by an average of 18 goals per game. Earlier this season, the Vikings defeated the Bears, 18-1.
But Thursday, it was different story.
"Our defense was very stout. They had a hard time getting to the net," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "We moved Gabby Dimock to the backer position and we have made some changes in the back."
Stonington scored the first three goals of the game and led 4-3 at the half.
It was back and forth the second half. Megan Detwiler's goal with about two minutes left tied the game, 8-8.
"We gained the momentum early, and all of a sudden, we were playing with them," Medeiro said. "It was neat to see. We used our timeouts to give our defense a rest."
Medeiros said the Bears did a "great job" of spreading the field. Dillon Griscom and Carleigh O'Keefe played key roles transitioning the ball from Stonington's end of the field.
Detwiler finished with four goals. Ivy Goodman scored three times, and Rachel Sabbadini had a goal.
Stonington (8-4, 8-4) next plays in the ECC tournament on Monday. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
