NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A most unexpected season came to an end for the Stonington High girls lacrosse team on Tuesday.
Third-seeded New Fairfield eliminated the No. 10 Bears from the Class S state tournament, 15-2, in the semifinal round.
New Fairfield, which will be seeking its third consecutive Class S title on Saturday, faces Weston in the championship game at Bunnell. No. 12 Weston beat Sheehan, 8-6, in Tuesday's other semifinal.
After rain and lightning delayed the start by 2 hours and 45 minutes, the Rebels, who beat the Bears, 18-5, in the Class S title game in 2019, took control of the game early. They scored twice in the first minute.
Stonington answered with a goal, but by halftime the Rebels were up 9-1.
"We spent the entire game on defense," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "When you spend that much time on defense, it's hard to hold them off. We've got some really good players and some good players, but all of their players are really good."
Stonington's Rachel Sabbadini and Katherine Glenn scored goals for the Bears. Goalie Massa Traboulsi made six saves.
Prior to the season, Medeiros was expecting a rebuilding year for the Bears. Stonington graduated three All-State players in Hannah Lamb, Kate Johnson and Emma Sabbadini. The trio established a number of scoring and assists records during their time at the school.
"We graduated three of the greatest players in our program's history," Medeiros said. "With their void and COVID, it was a daunting task. But these girls exceeded my expectations. I was proud of the way they came together. They jelled as a crew and started building off each other."
Medeiros said one of the keys to the season was moving Gabriella Dimock to the all-important backer position in the Stonington defense.
"She had to want to do it and she did," Medeiros said. "Once we got everyone in the right place, we did really well. We played our best lacrosse at the most important time of the year."
Stonington finished the season 11-6. Three of the losses were to Fitch, which lost in the Class M quarterfinals, and two were to East Lyme, which lost in the Class M semis.
"We won all the games we were supposed to win and fought in the other games," Medeiros said. "Making it to the final four is not easy."
Stonington also got a pleasant surprise well after the contest had concluded.
"We got pizza after the end of the game, and when we went to pay we were told the host team had already paid for it," Medeiros said. "I was very appreciative of how they treated us. They put us in an air-conditioned library during the delay. They were phenomenal hosts."
