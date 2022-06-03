STONINGTON — Stonington High lost the draws, it lost the ground balls and it lost the game on Friday in the Class S girls lacrosse quarterfinals at Palmer Field
The sixth-seeded Bears fell to No. 14 Lauralton Hall, 13-11, ending their season.
Lauralton Hall (11-8) advanced to the semifinals where it will face No. 2 Old Saybrook on Tuesday.
The Crusaders took a 9-4 lead at the half after controlling 11 of 13 draws in the first 25 minutes.
"We lost the game on the draws in the first half; we lost the battle for ground balls in the first half," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said.
Medeiros said the extra Lauralton Hall possessions generated by consistently winning draws was crucial.
"They were winning the 50-50s all day and that's really the difference. I think we are very equally matched teams, but those ground balls and all those possessions, those were important and they added up," he said.
After Stonington fell behind 4-1, Ivy Goodman scored twice to make it 4-3 with 11:27 left in the half. But the Crusaders scored the next five goals to take a commanding 9-3 lead.
Lauralton Hall moved the ball quickly in transition and was able to find open cutters in front of the Stonington net.
But No. 6 Stonington (15-6), which lost four players, including two starters, at halftime due to a prom at the school later Friday, responded in the second half by scoring four of the first five goals to make it 10-8.
Goodman had two goals in the spurt, and Emma Logel and Gabby Dimock also scored. Goodman's goal with 13:15 left cut the Bears' deficit to 11-8.
Later, Logel converted a feed from Goodman to make it 11-9 with 9:57 left.
Stonington had a chance to cut the lead to one goal, but the Crusaders' sophomore goalie, Marina Pinto, made a good save on a free-position opportunity by Logel with eight minutes left.
Pinto made another save on a free-position chance by Goodman that could have cut the lead to two goals with about 4½ minutes left.
"The goalie was good. Their coach was a goalie, so that probably helps them," Medeiros said.
Lauralton Hall's Abigail Delaney scored her fifth goal of the game with 3:52 left to make it 13-9, essentially putting the game out of reach. The Crusaders certainly sealed it by winning the three remaining draws of the game after Delaney's score.
The Crusaders won 19 of 26 draws in the contest.
"The draw control gives you the possession. You get the first opportunity at the goal right off the rip," Lauralton Hall coach Meg Carney said. "It's super important for us to maintain that and be very dominant in the scenario."
Goodman finished with six goals, while Logel scored three times. Dimock scored the other two Stonington goals. Logel, Catherine Glenn, Goodman and Lauren Goebel each had one assist.
Stonington finished with 20 shots, and freshman goalie Hailey Allard made six saves. The Crusaders had 27 shots.
"I was very proud of how we went out in the second half," Medeiros said. "They were great in the second half considering we were missing two starters.
"Lauralton is a good team. They played a good game today. It was a battle of two halves and their half was better than our half, I guess."
