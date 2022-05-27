MONTVILLE — Stonington High dropped a competitive 13-9 girls lacrosse decision to East Lyme with 103-point scorer Ivy Goodman in the lineup earlier this month and lost 15-5 to the Vikings when Goodman and her 63 goals missed the game because of a family function.
So when Goodman played Thursday in the ECC tournament title game against East Lyme, the Bears figured to hang with the Vikings, right?
East Lyme had other ideas.
The top-seeded Vikings capitalized on virtually every Stonington mistake and scooped 26 ground balls to dominate the No. 3 Bears, 18-4, at Montville High.
All four Stonington goals came on free positions, illustrating East Lyme's defensive dominance and the fine play of Vikings keeper Gigi Franco, who was named tournament most valuable player.
"I thought we had a good game plan, and we opened the game by winning the first three draws," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "But after that we ended up down 3-0 because we dropped too many balls and East Lyme is so fast and takes advantage of mistakes. The game got away from us, and East Lyme seemingly always had possession."
The game remained relatively close early after East Lyme took a 3-0 lead five minutes into the contest. Goodman scored on a free position to make it 3-1 with 18 minutes left in the half. Emma Logel and Gabby Dimock scoreed off free possessions, with the second score cutting the gap to 7-3 with six minutes left.
But East Lyme (14-4) rolled to three straight goals to end the first half up 10-3. Stonington (14-5) changed goalies at halftime, but it did not stop the Viking onslaught. East Lyme scored eight straight in the second half, making it 11 unanswered goals, before the freshman Logel scored with just over a minute left — the Bears' final goal.
"I don't know who was going to stop East Lyme today, especially with the amount of mental mistakes we had," Medeiros said.
Daniela Bruno scored four goals and Sydney Sager had three for the Vikings, who held a 28-17 edge in shots on goal. Franco made nine saves.
When asked to explain the Vikings' dominance of Stonington on Thursday compared to the first game against the Bears, East Lyme coach Phil Schneider said he allowed his team to play a more aggressive offense later in the season.
"We took the reins off as the season went along," Schnieder said. "We made some adjustments on how we do things in practices, and the girls responded positively. It definitely helped us playing Stonington three times. We felt we knew how they were going to attack us and were prepared."
