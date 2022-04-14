WATERFORD — It's "always dramatic" when Stonington High's girls lacrosse team visits Waterford, Bears coach Jeff Medeiros says, and Wednesday was no different.
Waterford kept Stonington at bay through rain and a lightning delay and dealt the Bears their first loss, 10-7, in an ECC Division II showdown.
Ivy Goodman led Stonington with three goals and three assists.
Medeiros said Stonington (5-1, 3-1 Division II) could never get and keep momentum due to turnovers and mental mistakes, which allowed the Lancers (4-1, 3-1) to control the time of possession.
"It was more that we beat ourselves than they beat us," he said.
"We won 10 out of 15 draws, but we would lose it in transition on the other side. We rarely were able to set up on offense so we were always playing from behind. ... We didn't have the shots we wanted to have."
The Bears twice cut their deficit to one goal in the second half. Stonington moved within 6-5 with about 13 minutes left, Medeiros said, when the game was delayed by lightning for about 40 minutes as Waterford was setting up for a penalty shot.
When action resumed, the Lancers scored on the penalty shot to go up 7-5 and the Bears never recovered.
Paige Goebel added one goal and one assist for Stonington. Gabby Dimock, Lauren Goebel and Emma Logel each scored once.
Waterford finished with a 20-15 shots advantage.
Stonington next plays at Montville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
