STONINGTON — Stonington High turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday, beating Fitch, 12-8, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game.
Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said it was "without a doubt" the team's best win of the season.
"We really did a good job of playing mistake-free ball. Our defense was very stout. We played tall and big. Our sticks were up and knocked down a lot of balls," Medeiros said. "Our transitions were very good. At the end of the day, we played a clean game."
Sophomore goalie Shya Fine made 10 saves.
"She did a really great job, especially with clears," Medeiros said. "We didn't get stuck down there. Fitch is a really good team. To hold them to only eight goals is a big deal."
Stonington took control of the game in the first half, opening a 7-2 lead. The Bears were in control for most of the second half.
"We were calm, we were poised, didn't get nervous. We did a great job of controlling the clock," Medeiros said.
Ivy Goodman finished with five goals and three assists. Gabby Dimock, who won 11 of the 21 draws, contributed a pair of goals and an assist. Emma Logel and Lauren Goebel each scored two goals.
Shay Burnside added one goal and one assist, and Careleigh O'Keefe had an assist.
Fitch dropped to 2-3. Stonington (8-1) next hosts Waterford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Lancers are the only team to beat Stonington this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
