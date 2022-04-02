STONINGTON — Freshman Emma Logel scored eight goals and senior Ivy Goodman had seven as Stonington High topped Westerly High, 20-10, in a girls lacrosse game Saturday night at Palmer Field.
Logel and Goodman each had an assist. Gabby Dimock contributed two goals and two assists, while Lauren Goebel scored twice. Katherine Glenn also had a goal.
Carly Chretien led Westerly with six goals. Celia Dauphinais finished with a goal and an assist. Riley Peloquin and Erica Nyberg each scored a goal and Lilli Gorman had an assist.
Stonington led 14-4 at the half. It was the season-opener for both teams.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Westerly hosts East Greenwich on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
