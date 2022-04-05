STONINGTON — Stonington High limited Montville to one goal in the second half and earned an 18-7 win in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse match Tuesday.
Stonington led 10-6 at the half before outscoring Montville 8-1 in the second.
Emma Logel finished with six goals for the Bears. Ivy Goodman had four goals and an assist, and Lauren Goebel scored four times.
Gabby Dimock contributed two goals and two assists. She won 15 of 26 draws.
Emma Spathakis added a goal and and four assists. Carleigh O'Keefe scored once, and Katherine Glenn had two assists.
It was the first match of the season for Montville.
Stonington (2-0, 1-0 ECC Division II) next travels to Ledyard on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.