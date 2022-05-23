STONINGTON — Stonington High scored four goals in four minutes about midway through the second half to get past Bacon Academy, 10-8, in the ECC girls lacrosse tournament quarterfinals on Monday.
No. 2 Stonington trailed 4-2 at the half but took the lead, 10-7, with 12:50 remaining.
"We were missing a lot of shots on net in the first half," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "I felt like we had a decent amount of shots, but nothing was sticking. We weren't playing with much emotion. Bacon is a good team and we knew it wasn't going to be easy."
Emma Logel finished with four goals for the Bears, and Ivy Goodman contributed three goals and an assist. Katherine Glenn scored twice, Laurel Goebel had a goal and Gabby Dimock contributed an assist.
Goalie Shya Fine made eight saves.
No. 6 Bacon Academy dropped to 11-6.
Stonington (13-4) next faces No. 2 Killingly in the semifinals at Montville on Tuesday at 5 p.m. No. 1 East Lyme and No. 4 Fitch will meet in the other semifinal at 7:15 p.m.
The title game is scheduled for Thursday at Montville at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
