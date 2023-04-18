COLCHESTER — Stonington High goalie Hailey Allard made five second-half saves in a 10-8 ECC Division II girls lacrosse win against Bacon Academy on Tuesday.
Allard faced seven shots in the second half
Stonington (4-0, 2-0 Division II) trailed 6-4 at the half, but outscored the Bobcats, 6-2, in the second half to earn the victory.
Stonington's Autumn Christian scored four goals giving her 17 for the season. Shay Burnside and Emma Logel had two goals each. Anna Lettiere and Emma Spathakis contributed a goal each and Lilly Loughlean had an assist.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
