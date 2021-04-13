STONINGTON — Ivy Goodman scored eight goals as the Stonington High girls lacrosse team opened the season with a 16-2 win over Woodstock Academy in an ECC game Tuesday.
The Bears led 11-1 at the half. Rachel Sabbadini contributed three goals and three assists in the victory.
Katherine Glenn and Elle Thompson each finished with a goal and two assists, and Damien Logan and Gabriella Dimock each had a goal and an assist.
Carleigh O'Keefe scored once. Emma Sapathakis added a pair of assists, and Megan Harris had one.
Stonington finished with 25 shots, and the Centaurs had nine. Kiera Dempsey and Massa Traboulsi combined for six saves.
Stonington next travels to Waterford on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
