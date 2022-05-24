MONTVILLE — Ivy Goodman scored five goals and Emma Logel had three as Stonington High beat Killingly, 15-6, in the semifinals of the ECC girls lacrosse tournament on Tuesday.
No. 3 Stonington will play No. 1 East Lyme, an 18-6 winner over No. 4 Fitch in the other semifinal, in the title match on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Montville.
Gabby Dimock finished with two goals and an assist and won 12 of 17 draws for the Bears. Shay Burnside scored twice.
"We have some things we have to clean up before Thursday," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said.
Emma Spathakis and Nora Walsh added one goal and one assist apiece. Charlotte Cornell scored the Bears' other goal.
Stonington (14-4) led 9-4 at the half. No. 2 Killingly dropped to 10-7.
Stonington has played East Lyme twice this season, losing 13-9 on May 2 and 15-5 on May 19.
— Keith Kimberlin
