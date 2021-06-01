MONTVILLE — Elle Thompson scored four goals and Ivy Goodman had three as Stonington High beat Montville, 15-5, in the first round of the Class S girls lacrosse tournament on Tuesday.
Thompson and Goodman each had an assist.
Katherine Glenn finished with two goals and two assists, while Rachel Sabbadini had two goals and one assist for the Bears. Gabriella Dimock scored twice.
Lauren Goebel added three assists, Emma Spathakis had one goal and one assist, and Carleigh O'Keefe scored once. Goalie Massa Traboulsi made nine saves.
Montville, the No. 7 seed, ended its season 12-6. No. 10 Stonington (10-5) next travels to No. 2 Ellington on Friday for a quarterfinal-round game at 5 p.m. Ellington defeated Morgan, 5-2, on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
