GRISWOLD — Emma Spathakis scored four goals and Stonington High downed Griswold, 18-4, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
Gabby Dimock contributed three goals and three assists, and Ivy Goodman had three goals and one assist. Spathakis also had an assist.
Emma Logel added two goals and an assist, Shay Burnside had a goal and an assist, and Nora Walsh finished with a goal and three assists. Lauren Goebel, Katherine Glenn, Paige Goebel and Megan Harris each scored once. Carleigh O'Keefe and Victoria Longo had one assist apiece.
Stonington goalie Massa Traboulsi returned from an injury for her first game of the season and made 11 saves on 16 shots. Stonington (12-3) had 30 shots.
Griswold dropped to 3-11. Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.