GROTON — Stonington High scored 10 goals in the second half and pulled away from Fitch for a 16-4 win in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Saturday.
Stonington led 6-2 at the half.
Emma Logel scored six times for Stonington and now has 63 goals this season. Autumn Christian scored three goals and had Stonington's lone assist. Christian, a freshman, has 45 goals this season.
Shay Burnside scored three goals and Emma Spathakis had two. Paige Goebel and Lilly Loughlean contributed a goal each.
Stonington (14-0) next hosts Ledyard on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fitch's record was not available as the team has not posted results from two of its game on the CIAC website.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.