STONINGTON — Emma Logel scored four times and Stonington High remained unbeaten with a 15-2 win against Killingly in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse match on Saturday.
Stonington (6-0, 4-0 Division II) led 10-0 at the half.
Autumn Christian and Shay Burnside contributed three goals each. Emma Spathakis finished with two goals and two assists. Zoe Flynn, Abby Mayorga and Lilly Loughlean each scored a goal. Logel had an assist.
Killingly is 1-4, 0-4. Stonington next hosts Montville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
