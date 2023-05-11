STONINGTON — Emma Logel scored five goals and Autumn Christina had four as unbeaten Stonington High downed NFA, 18-13, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Emma Spathakis finished with three goals and three assists and Shay Burnside scored three times for Stonington. Lilly Loughlean scored twice and Nora Walsh had a goal.
Stonington (13-0) led 12-5 at the half. NFA is now 4-8.
Stonington next travels to Fitch on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
