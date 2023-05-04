STONINGTON — Emma Logel scored six goals and Shay Burnside contributed five as unbeaten Stonington High beat Westerly High, 17-6, in a nonleague girls lacrosse game Thursday night.
Stonington (11-0) led 11-3 at the half.
Emma Spathakis had three goals and two assists for the Bears. Autumn Christian scored three times and Nora Walsh had an assist.
Westerly is 6-3.
Stonington next travels to Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.