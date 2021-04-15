WATERFORD — Stonington High scored all its goals in the first half and held off Waterford, 7-6, in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse game Thursday afternoon.
Katherine Glenn scored four goals for the Bears, and Ivy Goodman had three. Goodman contributed two assists, and Elle Thompson had one.
Stonington (2-0, 1-0 ECC South Division) led 7-1 at the half.
"The first half was all us. We controlled the ball and the clock," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "Second half was all them. We could not get control of the ball. We did everything we could to keep them off."
Medeiros said Stonington goalie Massa Traboulsi made a number of big saves in the second half.
Stonington was missing 10 players for various reasons, Medeiros said. Nine of them are starters.
Waterford (0-2, 0-2) cut the deficit to two goals with just over five minutes remaining, but did not score again until seven seconds remained in the contest.
"We did manage to hold it for a few minutes there," Medeiros said.
Stonington next hosts Fitch on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fitch opened the season with an 18-6 win over Waterford on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.