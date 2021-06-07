STONINGTON — Stonington High will be seeking its second straight appearance in the Class S girls lacrosse title game when it travels to New Fairfield on Tuesday for a semifinal contest.
The match starts at 4 p.m.
The 10th-seeded Bears lost in the finals to New Fairfield, 18-5, in 2019. Stonington finished 18-4 that season and featured three of the most prolific scorers in program history. Seniors Hannah Lamb, Kate Johnson and Emma Sabbadini combined for 561 goals and 218 assists, establishing numerous school records during their time with the Bears.
This spring, the Bears started with a lot of new faces but still managed to put together an 11-5 season. The five losses came against Class M schools East Lyme, twice, and Fitch, three times.
East Lyme is still unbeaten and plays in the Class M semifinals on Tuesday against Joel Barlow at 6 p.m. Barlow eliminated Fitch from the tournament on Saturday, 6-5.
No. 3 New Fairfield, which has won the last three Class S titles, comes into the game with a 14-2 record.
Ivy Goodman leads Stonington in goals (53) and assists (13). Rachel Sabbadini has 30 goals, and Megan Detwiler 25.
Goalie Massa Traboulsi had several big saves in the Bears' 8-6 quarterfinal win over Ellington, including one on a shot in the final minute that would have tied the score.
No. 8 Sheehan hosts No. 12 Weston in the other semifinal on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The championship match will take place Saturday at Bunnell. A time has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.