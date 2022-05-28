STONINGTON — Stonington High will host Waterford in the first round of the Class S girls lacrosse tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Stonington is the No. 6 seed, while Watertown (10-6) is No. 11. Seedings are based on regular-season records. Stonington was 12-4 in the regular season and is 14-5 after finishing runner-up in the ECC tournament.
The winner faces No. 3 Valley Regional, Lauralton or Somers in the quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
