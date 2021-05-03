STONINGTON — Stonington High scored the final five goals of the game to beat Waterford, 9-5, in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse game Monday.
Ivy Goodman had three goals and two assists, and Rachel Sabbadini scored three goals to lead the Bears (5-2, 4-2 ECC South).
Waterford scored two consecutive goals to take a 5-4 lead early in the second half before Stonington took control.
"We regained the lead and never looked back," Bears coach Jeff Medeiros said.
Katherine Glenn, Elle Thompson and Megan Detwiler each added a goal in the victory. Goalie Massa Traboulsi made six saves.
Stonington finished with a 17-16 edge in shots on goal.
The Bears next play at Woodstock Academy on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.