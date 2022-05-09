GROTON — Fitch High dominated the draws and beat Stonington High, 12-5, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Fitch won 14 of 19 draws.
"They changed their strategy and were getting them out to girls on the circle," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "We had a heck of a time getting the ball up the field. We could not transition."
Stonington trailed 7-3 at the half. Emma Logel, Ivy Goodman, Gabby Dimock, Lauren Goebel and Katherine Glenn each had goals for the Bears. Goodman also had an assist.
Fitch is 6-5. Stonington (11-3) next plays at Griswold on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
