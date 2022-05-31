STONINGTON — Freshman Emma Logel scored six goals and Stonington High opened the Class S girls lacrosse tournament with an 18-7 win over Watertown on Tuesday.
No. 6 Stonington (15-5) scored 14 goals in the first half of the first-round game.
Stonington will next host No. 14 Lauralton in a quarterfinal game that has been tentatively scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. The game may be moved as Stonington has a prom scheduled for that day.
Ivy Goodman finished with four goals, and Gabby Dimock had three goals and an assist in Tuesday's win.
Emma Spathakis added a goal and four assists. Shay Burnside scored twice, Katherine Glenn scored a goal and had two assists, Charlotte Cornell had one goal, and Nora Walsh had an assist.
No. 11 Watertown finished the season 10-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
