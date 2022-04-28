OLD LYME — Stonington High limited Old Lyme to one goal in the first half and beat the Wildcats, 15-6, in a nonleague girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Stonington led 6-1 at the half.
Emma Logel scored five goals for the Bears and Ivy Goodman had four goals and four assists. Gabby Dimock contributed three goals and an assist and Lauren Goebel scored twice.
Keira Dempsey finished with one goal and Charlotte Cornell had an assist. Stonington goalie Shya Fine made four saves.
Old Lyme is now 3-6, 3-6. Stonington (10-1) next hosts Ledyard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
