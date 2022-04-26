STONINGTON — On a night in which Ivy Goodman joined the Stonington High girls lacrosse program's exclusive 100-career goals club, the story of the Bears' impressive 15-6 ECC Division II victory over Waterford was Goodman's passing.
Avenging its only loss of the season Tuesday, Stonington and Waterford were tied at 3 with 12:50 left in the first half before Goodman decided it was better to give than receive. The senior scored on a free position to break the tie and proceeded to assist on five straight Bears goals to flip the close game into a 9-3 Stonington lead with three minutes left in the first half.
Goodman finished with four goals, including her 100th to become the 13th Bears player to reach that milestone, and a school single-game record of seven assists. Stonington (9-1, 6-1 Division II) has played its best lacrosse recently thanks to Goodman putting a premium on her all-around game.
"Getting everyone involved is so important for us to be successful, not just one person on attack," she said. "We have so many girls who can pop in front of the goal to catch and shoot. Emma Logel is so good at that. Last year, I think I focused more on goals, but this year I want to be a more well-rounded player with the assets we have this year."
Despite the fact that COVID-19 canceled her sophomore season in 2020, Goodman is producing numbers to place her among Stonington's best-ever players.
"I only put players on the all-time list who surpass 100 goals or 50 assists," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "Ivy is very motivated to be on that special list. She's starting to climb up the assist record now and she views it as putting another record under her belt. She'll always get her goals, but now she's adding something to her game that helps us and will help her at the next level."
Goodman had 53 goals and 13 assists last season. She has 43 goals and 26 assists this season, which has just passed the halfway mark.
The previous Stonington single-game assist record was six. For breaking the record, Goodman can thank teammate Gabby Dimock for controlling draws after each score. Stonington's defense and goalkeeper Shia Fine (8 saves) also frustrated the Lancers (6-2, 3-1) on a handful of free positions after Waterford took a 3-2 lead after 10 minutes on two Emily Gates goals.
"Control the ball, control the clock and control the score," Medeiros said. "That's what we're looking for. Waterford beat us last time but I thought it was a fluky [9-7] win. We didn't play our best and the refs were unfavorable. Winning by nine is a truer statement. We feel we're that good."
In Goodman's five-assist surge that turned the game around, Logel, a freshman with 40 goals, scored twice, while Dimock, Katherine Glenn and Emma Spathakis scored one goal each. Waterford broke the drought when Victoria Strum scored with 2:28 left and the Lancers trailed 9-4 at the half.
Stonington never lost momentum while playing ball control in the second half. Glenn scored her second goal, and Goodman tallied her 100th on a free position to give the Bears an 11-4 lead with 14:15 left.
Logel finished with four goals, and Dimock had three. Glenn had the only other Bears assist outside of Goodman's seven.
