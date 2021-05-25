GROTON — Stonington High allowed 11 goals in the first half and lost to Fitch, 18-10, in the semifinals of the ECC Division I girls lacrosse tournament Tuesday.
No. 3 Stonington (9-5) trailed 11-3 at the half.
"We had a slow start. They won the first three draws and scored on all of them," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "We never recovered from that. We played well in the second half. But when you get behind a team that doesn't make mistakes, it's hard to catch up."
Rachel Sabbadini finished with four goals for Stonington, and Megan Detwiler had three goals and an assist. Elle Thompson added one goal and one assist, Gabriella Dimock scored once, and Katherine Glenn had an assist.
No. 2 Fitch will play in the title game on Thursday at Waterford at 7:30 p.m.
Stonington will next play in the Class S state tournament. Pairings will be released later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
