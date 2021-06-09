EAST PROVIDENCE — Westerly High outscored Bay View in the second half but couldn't overcome a sluggish first half and lost to the Bengals, 14-9, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Wednesday.
Due to a late bus, the Bulldogs didn't have time to warm up when they arrived at Bay View, which may have contributed to their slow start. Bay View led 8-2 at intermission.
"It happens, unfortunately," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said of the lack of pregame preparation. "But I can't say [the sluggish start] was just because of no warmups. We seem to be a second-half team. Most of our games have gone this way. We dig a six-goal hole and then try to claw ourselves out of it.
"It might be the inexperience of the team — they kind of have to find their groove. But I'm super impressed with how they performed in the second half. We won the second half."
Westerly outscored Bay View in the second half, 7-6, but it wasn't enough.
Rachel Dobson finished with two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs. Riley Peloquin and Diana Turano each had two goals and one assist, Hannah Seltzer scored twice, and Celia Dauphinais scored once.
The game was likely the season finale for Westerly, which needs two losses by Rocky Hill to qualify for the playoffs, according to Paisley.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.