STONINGTON — Stonington High girls lacrosse coach Jeff Medeiros has been selected as one of the coaches for the Under Armour All-American Underclassmen Tournament.
Medeiros will be one of three coaches for girls players graduating from high school in 2024 and 2025. Players from Connecticut and eastern New York will comprise the team, which is called Conny.
"It's kind of humbling," Medeiros said. "But I'm excited about it."
Medeiros has been the only coach in the history of the Stonington High program. He coached the team as a club sport for several years before it became a varsity program in 2002. The Bears have qualified for the state tournament 16 of the last 17 years.
Stonington finished 21-1 and won the Class S crown in 2014. The Bears finished as the runner-up in 2015 and 2019.
Tryouts for the Under Armour team will take place on July 2 at the Connecticut Sportsplex in North Branford.
Boys and girls teams from Baltimore, Long Island, the Midwest, New England, New Jersey, Philadelphia, the South, the Southwest, upstate New York, Washington, D.C., and the West will be selected in June and July.
Teams will practice three times before traveling to Baltimore for a tournament July 29-Aug. 1.
Separate boys and girls teams for those graduating in 2022 and 2023 will also be selected and compete in Baltimore in a tournament.
In addition to those four tournaments, the 16th annual Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic will take place that weekend for boys and girls teams. The top 44 senior boys and girls will be selected by a committee to play in the event. Both games will be televised by ESPNU.
College coaches from top lacrosse powers such as Duke, Virginia, Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame have attended the tournament in the past, according to the event's website, underarmourlacrosse.com.
— Keith Kimberlin
