WESTERLY — Hannna Seltzer and Casey Macera scored four goals each as Westerly High defeated Cranston East, 16-4, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Monday at Augeri Field.
Westerly (9-3, 9-2 Division III) led 7-2 at the half and outscored the Thunderbolts 9-2 in the second half.
Seltzer finished with two assists and Macera had one.
Riley Peloquin contributed two goals and two assists and Allyson Faubert had two goals and an assist. Erica Nyberg contributed two goals.
Gianna Falcone finished with a goal and two assists and Ceila Dauphinais had a goal. Lilly Gorman had an assist, and goalie Viviana Pruitt made 11 saves.
Cranston East is now 6-6, 6-6. Westerly next travels to East Providence on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
