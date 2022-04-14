WOOD RIVER JCT. — Cranston West scored seven goals in the second half and beat Chariho High, 12-9, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
The game was tied at 5 at halftime before the Falcons pulled away in the second half.
"Our defense did a good job of shutting down their attack in the first half," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We had a tough time finding the back of the net. Our shot selection could have been better."
Emily Ballard and Laurel McIntosh each had three goals and an assist for the Chargers (0-3, 0-3 Division II). Chaia Elwell finished with two goals and an assist, and Kylie Hoffman had an assist.
Chariho's other goal was an own goal by Cranston West.
Cranston West is 1-1, 1-1. Chariho next plays at Mt. Hope on Tuesday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
