STONINGTON — Unbeaten Stonington High outscored Montville by six goals in the second half to earn a 12-7 ECC Division II girls lacrosse win on Tuesday night.
Montville (2-4, 1-2 ECC Division II) led 6-5 at the half, but Stonington put up seven goals in the second half to pull away for the win.
Emma Logel finished with six goals for Stonington. Emma Spathakis contributed two goals and an assist. Autumn Christian and Shay Burnside finished with two goals each. Nora Walsh had an assist.
Stonington (7-0, 5-0) next hosts Bacon Academy on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
