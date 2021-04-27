STONINGTON — Stonington High scored the first three goals and never trailed Tuesday in its 13-4 victory over Montville in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse game.
Rachel Sabbadini finished with four goals. Ivy Goodman and Megan Detwiler scored three times apiece, and Katherine Glenn, Gabriella Dimock and Lauren Goebel each added a goal.
Elle Thompson contributed two assists, and Carleigh O'Keefe had one.
Stonington led 9-2 at the half.
"We played very well, very clean. Our transitions were great and we did a good job of riding their offense," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "They had a hard time transitioning, and we beat them to ground balls."
Stonington outshot Montville, 28-8. Goalie Massa Traboulsi made four saves for the Bears.
Montville fell to 2-2, 2-2 ECC South. Stonington (4-1, 3-1) next travels to East Lyme on Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
