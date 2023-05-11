EAST PROVIDENCE — Viviana Pruitt made 15 saves including one from the 8-meter mark with just over a minute remaining as Westerly High held off Bay View, 12-11, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
It was only the second loss of the season for Bay View (7-2, 7-2 Division III). Westerly improved to 8-3, 8-2.
Casey Macera finished with five goals and two assists for the Bulldogs. Hannah Seltzer scored twice. Nora Zerbarini finished with a goal and two assists. Riley Peloquin and Erica Nyberg each contributed a goal and an assist.
Gianna Falcone and Lilli Gorman each scored a goal.
Westerly returns home Monday night to take on Cranston East at 6:30 p.m. on Senior Night.
— Keith Kimberlin
