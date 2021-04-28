NEW LONDON — Leah Pion scored the winning goal as Wheeler High edged New London, 15-14, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse match Wednesday.
Pion finished with four goals and an assist for the Lions (2-3). Grace Armstrong added eight goals and a pair of assists, Katelyn Melinosky scored three times and had an assist, and Katie Pierce contributed an assist.
Wheeler goalie Peach Schroeder finished with seven saves.
New London is 1-4. Wheeler (2-3) next travels to Montville on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
