NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored five goals and Wheeler High's girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season, defeating Griswold, 15-5, in an ECC Division III game on Saturday.
Katelyn Melinosky finished with four goals, Ava Davino and Naomi Boord each scored twice, and Grace Cassata and Leah Pion contributed a goal each.
Griswold, which beat Wheeler 16-9 earlier in the season, dropped to 2-7, 2-4 Division III.
Wheeler (1-3, 1-2) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.