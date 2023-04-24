WESTERLY - Narragansett handed Westerly High its first loss of the season, 17-10, in a battle of Division III girls lacrosse unbeatens on Monday at Augeri Field.
Narragansett moved to 6-0, 6-0 Division III while Westerly dropped to 4-1, 4-1.
Narragansett led 9-6 at the half and outscored the Bulldogs 8-4 in the second half.
Erica Nyberg scored four times and had an assist for Westerly. Casey Macera had three goals. Hannah Seltzer, Allyson Faubert and Gianna Falcone each scored a goal. Nora Zerbarini contributed an assist.
Goalie Viviana Pruitt made eight saves.
Westerly next hosts Providence Country Day on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Keith Kimberlin
