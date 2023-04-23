MONTVILLE — Wheeler High lost to Montville, 20-8, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse match on Saturday.
Naomi Boord and Sophia Gouveia scored three goals each for Wheeler. Katie Pierce had two goals and an assist. Goalie Anna Barber made 16 saves.
Montville is 2-3. Wheeler (2-2) next hosts Killingly on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
