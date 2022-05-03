NORTH STONINGTON — Katelyn Melinosky scored six goals and the Wheeler High girls lacrosse team defeated New London, 10-5, on Tuesday in an ECC Division III match.
Katie Pierce, Naomi Boord, Grace Cassata and Stella Mastroianni each added one goal for the Lions (2-3, 2-2 Division III).
New London fell to 0-8, 0-4.
Wheeler next hosts Ledyard on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
