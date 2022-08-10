WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High junior Laurel McIntosh is a year-round lacrosse player and it showed in her performance on the field last season for the Chargers.
"She's the No. 1 leader on the team. She is the engine. She sets the tone in practice and in games," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "She is the most knowledgeable player. She does a good job of knowing when to apply high pressure or low pressure on defense.
"On defense, she is very knowledgeable about when to slide and when to force a player outside. She takes most of our draws, and she knows where to put her teammates on the draw circle. And she leads our attack."
McIntosh's many contributions didn't go unnoticed — she was named first-team All-Division II. McIntosh was a captain last season and has been selected by her teammates to serve in the same role next year.
McIntosh was second on the team in scoring with 38 goals. She also had 12 assists.
She was joined on the first team by sophomore Chaia Elwell, who led the team in scoring with 47 goals and was second in assists with 24.
"She is fast, has very good stick skills and a very nice shot," Godbout said of Elwell. "She plays midfield and has to play on defense as well. She is a runner that gets back on defense. She wants the ball. She had a number of interceptions this year and went right to attack. She is very hungry and very aggressive."
Sophomore Emily Ballard and junior Mia Campbell were named to the second team.
"Emily has really improved a lot this year," Godbout said. "She has more of a leadership role on the attack. We relied on her to score in tough situations. She is very versatile with her stick skills."
Ballard scored 32 goals and led the team with 25 assists.
Even though Campbell plays in the midfield, the Chargers used her more in a defensive role.
"We put her on the opposing team's top player by marking or faceguarding," Godbout said. "She does an excellent job and is good on the draw circle, particularly ground balls."
Sophomore Gabrielle Macaruso was named to the all-rookie team.
"She originally wanted to be on attack, but she ended up being on defense and she owned it," Godbout said. "Very coachable."
Godbout and Portsmouth's Amelia McHugh shared the Division II coach of the year honor.
Lia Kelvington was Chariho's sportsmanship award honoree. Senior Kealia Niles and Kelvington were named all-academic. Seniors must have a 3.5 or higher GPA to earn the honor. Niles had a 4.38; Kelvington, a 3.66.
Chariho finished the season 8-5, losing to Cranston West in the D-II quarterfinals.
"We were a bit inconsistent at the beginning of the season," Godbout said. "We really have two lacrosse players that play year-round and then a bunch of athletes. We spent a lot of time teaching the game and field space. Once things started to click, we started to excel."
In the loss to Cranston West, the Chargers were issued six yellow cards and played down four players at times in the second half. Godbout disputed a number of the yellow cards.
"The way we performed the last 16 minutes was phenomenal. I think that can help us next year," she said.
