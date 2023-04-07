WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh scored four goals, Emily Ballard contributed three as Chariho High beat Cumberland, 15-2, in a Division II girls lacrosse match on Friday.
Ballard had two assists; McIntosh had one.
Kayden Jaillet added two goals and an assist for the Chargers (2-0, 2-0 Division II), while Mia Campbell and Kylie Hoffman scored two goals each. Chaia Elwell finished with a goal and five assists. Megan Ballard also scored a goal.
"The girls controlled a majority of the game. We were able to work on offensive motions and work on high-pressure and low-pressure defense," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Cumberland dropped to 0-2, 0-2. Chariho next travels to Toll Gate on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.