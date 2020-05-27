WESTERLY — Kylee Marley just wants to have an opportunity to play lacrosse.
Her journey to that goal has definitely not been a straight path and it may not be over just yet. Marley, who graduates from Westerly High this spring, plans to play at Regis College in Weston, Mass., next spring.
If the coronavirus pandemic cooperates, that will happen.
"I started playing lacrosse when I was in seventh grade," Marley said. "I had always enjoyed watching my brother play. When I started playing, I fell in love with the sport. I loved the coaches and my teammates."
Marley had played softball for a number of years before discovering her passion for lacrosse.
She was hoping to begin playing for the Bulldogs in her sophomore year in 2018. But that didn't happen. She twisted her ankle near the end of basketball season, forcing her to miss lacrosse.
Then in the fall of 2018, she was warming up for a volleyball match when she hurt the same ankle again.
"I came down on the foot of a friend. Her foot was under the net," Marley said.
The ankle twisted both ways resulting in cartilage and tendon damage. Marley had surgery at South County Hospital the day before Thanksgiving.
She missed the ensuing basketball and lacrosse seasons. Doctors also told Marley she might not be able to play sports again. They were concerned she might not have enough range of motion in the ankle to even run again.
"I was on the scooter for a couple of months and I did a lot of physical therapy, about three days a week," Marley said of her recovery. "I worked very hard. I did all the exercises the right away. And I got lucky."
The ankle responded better than doctors anticipated, and Marley was cleared in June 2019 to resume playing sports.
"That literally made my year," she said.
Marley played volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter. The pandemic took away her final opportunity for a lacrosse season at Westerly High.
"I played indoor [lacrosse] this year and it's a bummer I won't get to play with the girls I've played with my entire life," she said. "I was excited to finally be able to play again."
Westerly had finished runner-up the past three seasons in girls lacrosse, twice in Division III and once in Division II. The Bulldogs graduated seven seniors off last year's team.
"I knew we probably wouldn't be as good as we've been the past three years, but I thought we could make the playoffs. A lot of girls on the team have a lot of heart for lacrosse," said Marley, who plays midfield.
Regis is a Division III private Catholic college located about 30 minutes west of Boston. The Pride play in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference that includes Johnson & Wales, Albertus Magnus and Anna Maria.
The school is known for its nursing program and has an enrollment of 3,000. It has a small faculty-to-student ratio, a key factor in Marley's decision to attend.
Marley, who will major in nursing, hopes to work as a surgical nurse some day.
What advice would she give to an incoming Westerly High freshman?
"I would tell them to make the most of it. Join clubs, join teams and work really hard. It comes and goes a lot faster than you think," Marley said.
