NEWPORT — Freshman Casey Macera scored six goals and had one assist as Westerly High defeated Rogers, 17-13, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Erica Nyberg and Riley Peloquin scored three goals each. Hannah Seltzer finished with two goals. Gianna Falcone contributed a goal and an assist. Allyson Faubert and Lilly Gorman each scored once and Nora Zerbarini had an assist.
Goalie Kaelyn Souza made 13 saves.
Rogers is now 1-9, 1-9 Division III. Westerly (7-3, 7-2) next travels to Bay View on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.