NORTH SCITUATE — Casey Macera scored four goals and Hannah Seltzer and Gianna Falcone added three each as Westerly High defeated Ponaganset, 14-7, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Westerly (4-0, 4-0 Division III) led 6-4 at the half.
Erica Nyberg scored twice and Allyson Faubert and Riley Peloquin contributed a goal each. Seltzer and Macera had one assist each.
Goalie Vivana Pruitt made nine saves.
Ponaganset is 3-2, 3-2. Westerly returns home on Friday to face Rogers at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
