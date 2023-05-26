WESTERLY — Casey Macera scored five times and Hanna Selzter contributed four goals as Westerly High defeated Ponaganset, 20-7, in the Division III girls lacrosse quarterfinals on Friday at Augeri Field.
No. 3 Westerly (10-5) led 8-2 at the half. The Bulldogs will travel to No. 2 on Bay View on Wednesday for the semifinals. The time of the game has not been finalized.
Erica Nyberg contributed three goals and Allyson Faubert had two goals and two assists. Gianna Falcone finished with two goals and an assist.
Riley Peloquin and Nora Zerbarini had a goal and two assists. Celia Dauphinais contributed a goal and an assist and Maggie Scanapieco had a goal. Sydney Haik finished with two assists.
Viviana Pruitt made eight saves in goal.
No. 6 Ponaganset finished the season 7-8.
— Keith Kimberlin
