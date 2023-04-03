EAST GREENWICH — Freshman Casey Macera scored five goals and Westerly High snapped a 15-game losing streak with an 11-7 win against Rocky Hill on Monday in a Division III girls lacrosse game.
Westerly led 8-2 at the half in the season opener.
Erica Nyberg finished with two goals, and Hannah Seltzer contributed a goal and two assists. Caitlyn Faubert, Riley Peloquin and Gianna Falcone each scored a goal.
"We played pretty well in the first half. We came out with a little energy. The second half was a little sloppy with the typical stuff — ground balls and passing on the run," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said.
Viviana Pruitt finished with nine saves for the Bulldogs, who finished 0-12 last season in Divison I and lost the last three games of the 2021 season.
Westerly is off until April 12 when it travels to Cranston East for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
