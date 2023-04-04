KILLINGLY, Conn. — Emma Logel had seven goals and three assists, and Stonington High rolled past Killingly, 14-3, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
Stonington led 6-0 at halftime.
"Killingly just moved up to our division so it kind of went the way we thought it would," Bears coach Jeff Medeiros said. "They didn't score until the second half, and that's when I started putting my subs in."
Autumn Christian added three goals for the Bears (2-0, 1-0 Division II). Emma Spathakis had two goals and one assist, Shay Burnside had one goal and one assist, Nora Walsh contributed two assists, and Zoe Flynn had one goal.
Stonington finished with 33 shots to 11 for Killingly (0-2, 0-1).
Stonington is off until April 15, when it hosts Fitch at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
